"I was Mama Morton in Chicago in 2007," she said. "I would definitely return, but I would rather do Cabaret this time."

Osbourne went on to say that she would love to play Sally Bowles, whose predecessors include Marisha Wallace, Aimee Lou Wood and Katherine Langford.

Osbourne continued: "Liza Minnelli is my idol. My absolute idol. If there's one person whose life I'd like to mirror, it'd be hers."

She also added that she'd like to do the Rocky Horror Picture Show should the opportunity arise.

Amidst a potential theatre return, Osbourne has had an exciting life update, as she recently got engaged to Slipknot band member Sid Wilson.

During Ozzy Osbourne's final show with Black Sabbath, Wilson told Osbourne: "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.

"Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. In front of your family and all of our friends, will you marry me?"

In a heartwarming response, Osbourne nodded her head and gave Wilson a hug. The couple's engagement marks three years since the pair announced their relationship.

At the time, Osbourne wrote on Instagram: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

