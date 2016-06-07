Rowling has asked fans who see the show to refrain from spreading any information about the story online, in the hopes that future audiences will be able to enjoy the surprises the show has in store.

What we can say is it's a tale about Harry's son, Albus Severus, who's struggling with living in his famous dad's shadow.

Tickets for the production have been sold well into May 2017, although special reduced priced tickets will be up for grabs each with via an online draw known as The Friday Forty.

More like this

Advertisement

The play officially opens at The Palace Theatre on July 30th.