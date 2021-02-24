Get this Pyrex Magic tray bundle for just £16.99

We could all use a little sorcery in the kitchen from time to time – and that’s exactly what you get with the incredible Pyrex Magic tray bundle. Made from carbon steel metal, the set contains a roaster, baking tray and pizza pan, each one designed with a comfortable grip that allows you to transport your culinary delights with ease. You won’t have to worry about sticking foods or leaving trays to soak for hours either, as they also boast a safe and resistant non-stick coating. With this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on this fantastic set for a pocket-friendly £19.99, plus £2.95 for standard delivery or £4.50 for fast delivery.

Along with even heat distribution and dishwasher-safe cleaning, here are just some of the other quality Pyrex Magic features you’re sure to love…

Pyrex Magic Roaster:

Non-stick coating

Made from carbon steel (0.4mm thickness)

Comes with a 5-year guarantee

L26cm x W19cm

Pyrex Magic Pizza Pan:

Easy to clean and store

Diameter: 30cm

Easy-grip handle

Safe and resistant non-stick coating

Oven safe up to 230°C

Pyrex Magic Baking Tray:

Long, easy-grip handle

Safe and resistant non-stick coating

L25cm x W33cm

Easy to clean and store

Oven friendly

