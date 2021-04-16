Enjoy 10% off all Grow Your Own Veg products

With PlantSavers, growing your own vegetables has never been so easy and convenient. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an expert, or if you have a big garden or a small balcony – you can just pick the veg you love and start growing it! PlantSavers also has a range of compost, manure, pots and planters, so you’ll find everything you need to get started. And, for a limited time with this exclusive deal, you can get 10% off all Grown Your Own Veg products. What are you waiting for? Simply use the promo code GROWMIX10 at checkout on any order greater than £30.

The GROWMIX10 code is only available to the first 100 customers with orders greater than £30, so be quick! The offer ends 30 June 2021 or until stocks last, but don’t worry, you won’t be short of choice.

PlantSavers’ Mix n Match veg selection allows you to pick and choose exactly what you enjoy eating, so whether you prefer rocket over lettuce, adore tomatoes and courgettes, want to focus on super foods like kale, or are just after something sweet like strawberries, you’re sure to find to find lots to tickle your taste buds.

Options include:

– Tomatoes

– Aubergine

– Chilli Pepper

– Courgette

– Sweet Pepper

– Strawberries

– Baby Sweetcorn

– Butternut Squash

– Cucumber

– Lettuce

– Beetroot

– Leek

– Rocket

– Peas

– French Climbing Bean

– Mangetout Peas

– Curly Kale

– Chard

– Cabbage

– Kohl Rabi

All plants are provided in strips ready for planting or individual 8.5cm pots.

The benefits of doing growing your own are endless: you can ensure your food is fresh and healthy; it’s a great hobby that keeps you active; it can help you cut down on grocery bills; and it’s better for the environment. So, go on, get growing now!

Get 10% off now

