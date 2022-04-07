Best Jonathan Bailey TV shows - from Bridgerton to Crashing
Bridgerton
Wealth, lust, and betrayal set against the backdrop of Regency-era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.
Crashing
Sitcom about the loves, lives and adventures of a group of 20 something professionals and unprofessionals who live together in a disused former London hospital as Property Guardians.
Leonardo
"Leonardo" is a CBBC drama following the adventures of a teenage Leonardo da Vinci and his friends. In the first episode, pavement artist Tomaso (Flora Spencer-Longhurst) turns up looking for an apprenticeship at the workshop of the artist Verrocchio (James Cunningham), where Leonardo (Jonathan Bailey) is already an apprentice. However, Tomaso is not what he seems… It premiered on the CBBC channel in April 2011 and transferred to BBC One in January 2012.
Me and Mrs Jones
Comedy, starring Sarah Alexander
Groove High
Cartoon series about two teenage rock stars
Broadchurch
Mystery drama, starring David Tennant and Olivia Colman
W1A
Spoof documentary sequel to Twenty Twelve with Hugh Bonneville, following former Olympic Deliverance Commission chief Ian Fletcher in his new job as head of values at the BBC.
Chewing Gum
The life of Tracey and the mishaps of her neighbourhood, friends and family, and of course, her boyfriend.
Hooten & the Lady
Romantic adventure series about a maverick American rogue (Michael Landes) and an aristocratic museum curator (Ophelia Lovibond) who travel the globe in search of hidden treasures.
Campus
Comedy, starring Andy Nyman