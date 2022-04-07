The British star of stage and screen has won droves of new fans after his Bridgerton character Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton took centre stage in the second season of the Netflix costume drama.

It has to be said, Jonathan Bailey is having a moment.

The episodes focused on Anthony's search for a bride, which led him into finding sparring partner Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in a relationship fraught with sexual tension.

However, Bailey has had a long career prior to his star-making turn as part of the Bridgerton cast, having had various roles on stage and on our screens.

The 33-year-old also previously won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn work in the West End revival of Company in 2019.

However, if you are looking for a series immediately to hand that features the English actor, then look no further as RadioTimes.com has you covered.

Among them is the Channel 4 comedy series Crashing - also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge - which is currently available on multiple streaming services.

Best Jonathan Bailey TV shows - from Bridgerton to Crashing