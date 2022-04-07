The Radio Times logo

Best Jonathan Bailey TV shows - from Bridgerton to Crashing

Anthony Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has had many wonderful roles

Jonathan Bailey attends the "Bridgerton" Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022 in London, England.
John Phillips/WireImage
By
Published: Thursday, 7th April 2022 at 3:31 pm
10 items

It has to be said, Jonathan Bailey is having a moment.

The British star of stage and screen has won droves of new fans after his Bridgerton character Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton took centre stage in the second season of the Netflix costume drama.

The episodes focused on Anthony's search for a bride, which led him into finding sparring partner Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in a relationship fraught with sexual tension.

However, Bailey has had a long career prior to his star-making turn as part of the Bridgerton cast, having had various roles on stage and on our screens.

The 33-year-old also previously won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn work in the West End revival of Company in 2019.

However, if you are looking for a series immediately to hand that features the English actor, then look no further as RadioTimes.com has you covered.

Among them is the Channel 4 comedy series Crashing - also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge - which is currently available on multiple streaming services.

Best Jonathan Bailey TV shows - from Bridgerton to Crashing

Showing items 1 to 10 of 10

  • Bridgerton

    Wealth, lust, and betrayal set against the backdrop of Regency-era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

    Netflix

  • Crashing

    Sitcom about the loves, lives and adventures of a group of 20 something professionals and unprofessionals who live together in a disused former London hospital as Property Guardians.

    All4
    +4 more

  • Leonardo

    "Leonardo" is a CBBC drama following the adventures of a teenage Leonardo da Vinci and his friends. In the first episode, pavement artist Tomaso (Flora Spencer-Longhurst) turns up looking for an apprenticeship at the workshop of the artist Verrocchio (James Cunningham), where Leonardo (Jonathan Bailey) is already an apprentice. However, Tomaso is not what he seems… It premiered on the CBBC channel in April 2011 and transferred to BBC One in January 2012.

    Google Play
    +1 more

  • Broadchurch

    Mystery drama, starring David Tennant and Olivia Colman

    Britbox
    +2 more

  • W1A

    Spoof documentary sequel to Twenty Twelve with Hugh Bonneville, following former Olympic Deliverance Commission chief Ian Fletcher in his new job as head of values at the BBC.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Chewing Gum

    The life of Tracey and the mishaps of her neighbourhood, friends and family, and of course, her boyfriend.

    Sky/Sky Box Sets
    +5 more

  • Hooten & the Lady

    Romantic adventure series about a maverick American rogue (Michael Landes) and an aristocratic museum curator (Ophelia Lovibond) who travel the globe in search of hidden treasures.

    Sky Store
    +4 more

  • Campus

    Comedy, starring Andy Nyman

    All4
See more Best Jonathan Bailey TV shows - from Bridgerton to Crashing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content