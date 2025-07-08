"It's to do with a very horrible, real-life operation that was carried out by the intelligence services during the height of the Troubles," he revealed. "It's set now, it's a Slough House novel, but it's dealing with multiple things that happened 40 years ago and the traumatic and ongoing effects that they have on the people involved.

"And what it must be like for an agent to do something which is nominally for the good in the country and to safeguard the Commonwealth, if you like, but, in fact, is morally dubious and personally traumatic."

The official blurb for Clown Town says: "Spies lie. They betray. It's what they do. Slow horse River Cartwright is waiting to be passed fit for work. With time to kill, and with his grandfather – a legendary former spy – long dead, River investigates the secrets of the old man's library, and a mysteriously missing book.

"Regent's Park's First Desk, Diana Taverner, doesn't appreciate threats. So when those involved in a covert operation during the height of the Troubles threaten to expose the ugly side of state security, Taverner turns blackmail into opportunity.

"Over at Slough House, the repository for failed spies, Catherine Standish just wants everyone to play nice. But as far as Jackson Lamb is concerned, the slow horses should all be at their desks.

"Because when Taverner starts plotting mischief people get hurt, and Lamb has no plans to send in the clowns. On the other hand, if the clowns ignore his instructions and fool around, any harm that befalls them is hardly his fault.

"But they're his clowns. And if they don't all come home, there'll be a reckoning."

While Herron may still be releasing new novels at a speedy pace, with Clown Town being the ninth, the Apple TV+ series may soon catch up with him. The already announced season 6 will adapt books six and seven, while season 7, reported to be in the works, would presumably adapt book eight.

Clown Town will be released on 11th September 2025 - you can pre-order it now here.

Slow Horses season 5 releases on 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Mick Herron & Will Smith are appearing at Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival (17th-20th July) at The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

