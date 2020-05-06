The initiative aims to help children stay engaged with reading during the coronavirus lockdown, with follow-up activities suggested for those being taught at home.

Radcliffe's narration is available to watch now on the Wizarding World website or listen to on Spotify, and will be followed by weekly readings of subsequent chapters from other famous faces.

Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne are among the names who will be lending their voices to later chapters from the book, as shown in the short teaser below:

More like this

There are 17 chapters in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, so expect this read-through to continue for roughly the next four months, with surprise cameos promised along the way.

Fans can submit their artwork to be featured in the readalongs through the Wizarding World website, which is accepting entries from all ages and abilities.

There are plenty of other fun activities available to Harry Potter fans during lockdown, including an online tour of the History of Magic exhibit, and the questions in our very own Potter-themed pub quiz.

Radcliffe played Harry Potter in eight feature films, starting with The Philosopher's Stone in 2001 and ending with The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in 2011.

You can listen to all the Harry Potter audiobooks on Audible with a 30-day free trial.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, visit our TV Guide.