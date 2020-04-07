There is a wealth of material in the virtual attraction, including immersive explorations of various aspects of the wizarding world, such as potions, magical creatures, the journey to Hogwarts and the Ripley Scroll - which depicts how the philosopher's stone was made.

You can also get a look at beautiful illustrations created for the book series, JK Rowling's early notes and a treasure trove of other goodies that will delight fans of the series.

Click here to explore A History of Magic at your leisure right now.

Having to spend so much time at home is difficult, particularly for young children, which is why we've picked out activities to keep them entertained throughout the day.

Several films have been released online early to help those in lockdown and there are also a number of free treats available, including Doctor Who adventures from Big Finish and audio books from Audible.