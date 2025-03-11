The cause of death is yet to be determined. Seoul police said a “significant amount of time” had passed before his body had been discovered and that there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

The artist’s agency, Tajoy Entertainment, shared a statement saying: “The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead.”

The agency added that its fellow artists and staff were “in deep sorrow”.

Wheesung made his debut in 2002 with the hit R&B album Like a Movie and quickly made a name for himself thanks to his powerful and soulful vocals.

His popularity grew in subsequent years as he extended his influences, blending R&B, hip-hop and pop, and he released numerous hit songs, including With Me from his 2003 album It's Real, and a cover of Craig David’s Insomnia.

Wheesung also went on to become a mentor and vocal coach to K-pop stars, even penning songs for them.

His made headlines in 2021 when he was convicted and handed a suspended jail sentence for use of propofol, which also caused the death of Michael Jackson.

He was scheduled to perform alongside singer KCM in the south-eastern city of Daegu this weekend.

Tributes have been flooding in for the late star on social media from fellow celebrities and fans.

Rapper Verbal Jint shared a black square on Instagram, writing alongside the post in the caption: "Every moment we shared was an honor, and I'm grateful. You've worked so hard, rest in peace, Wheesung."

"Wheesung, let's sing and make music freely in that place. I won't forget your pure and clear heart," singer Yoon Min-soo said in a social media post

"Let's meet again someday and sing together," Yoon added.