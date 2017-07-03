The concert will take place on 1st September, marking the 50th anniversary of the label's 1967 European tour, which brought soul legends including Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett to the UK.

Sir Tom said, "I've always sung soul and I've always sung Stax. I sang Otis Redding's (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay on my television show in 1969 and I intend to sing it at this prom again!"

The Prom will be led by Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

More like this

Stax Records was launched as a local record label in Memphis back in 1957. Over the next decade it became hugely influential, and when the Stax entourage landed at Heathrow for their UK shows in 1967 the Beatles even sent limos to collect them.

The all-star line-up included Sam & Dave, Eddie Floyd, and Arthur Conley, and the label's band Booker T and the MG's.

Shortly after the tour, Redding and four members of the Bar-Keys were killed in a plane crash.

Sam Moore, who is gearing up for his Proms performance, said the 1967 tour was "one of the most exciting times in my life".

"The love and enthusiasm from the British audiences back then was like nothing any of us had ever experienced before," he said in a statement.

"Performing at the Proms now with some of those we influenced is spectacular.

"I just wish that Otis, Arthur, Al, Duck, Wayne, Andrew and Dave were here to celebrate with us ... Maybe they're all looking down and patting their feet to the beat."

Advertisement

The Stax Prom will be broadcast at 10.15pm on Friday 1st September on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Four, and again on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 15th September at 8pm