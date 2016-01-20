This year's Brit Awards are set to pay tribute to the late David Bowie.

Presenters Ant and Dec, who won their 15th consecutive prize at tonight's National Television Awards, revealed backstage that awards bosses are "in discussions now" about how best to remember the rock star.

David Bowie died last week aged 69 following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Since news of Bowie's death broke, countless tributes have been paid to the iconic performer. Flowers were laid and songs sung in Brixton, where the star was born, while buildings around London remembered Bowie with messages and signs.

Belgium astronomers have also named a lightning-shaped constellation after him, and there is even a campaign to put Bowie's face on a bank note.

The Brit Awards 2016 will take place on 28th February at The O2 in London

