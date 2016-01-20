David Bowie died last week aged 69 following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Since news of Bowie's death broke, countless tributes have been paid to the iconic performer. Flowers were laid and songs sung in Brixton, where the star was born, while buildings around London remembered Bowie with messages and signs.

Belgium astronomers have also named a lightning-shaped constellation after him, and there is even a campaign to put Bowie's face on a bank note.

The Brit Awards 2016 will take place on 28th February at The O2 in London