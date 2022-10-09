The Witch Farm comes from the makers of The Battersea Poltergeist and Uncanny, and is a blend of drama and documentary which will re-investigate the true story of an ordinary couple in an extraordinary, terrifying situation, and a house that has had more exorcisms than any other in British history.

The BBC has announced an all-star line-up for their new 8-part podcast series The Witch Farm, including The Handmaid's Tale 's Joseph Fiennes and No Offence's Alexandra Roach.

Alongside Fiennes and Roach the series will also star Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No 9) and Tom Price (Torchwood), and will launch on 17th October, with new episodes available on BBC Sounds every Monday at 7am or on Radio 4 at 11pm the same day.

Writer and presenter Danny Robins said: “I’m thrilled to return to BBC Sounds and Radio 4 with a new real-life ghost story just in time for Halloween. Investigating The Battersea Poltergeist pushed me to the very edge of believing ghosts exist. Since then, I’ve been wondering if there’s another case that could tip me over the edge. Just, maybe, this is the one.

"The Witch Farm is unlike anything I have come across before, we have apparitions, poltergeist activity, alleged possession, physical injury and even threat to life. It’s going to be quite a ride, prepare to never sleep again…"

Danny Robins and the real-life Liz Rich for The Witch Farm. BBC

The official synopsis for the series says: "It’s 1989 in rural Wales, and Bill (Fiennes) and Liz (Roach) move into their new home, 'Heol Fanog' in the Brecon Beacons mountains. It seems idyllic, but soon they are plagued by strange and frightening phenomena and an electricity bill so impossibly huge it suggests that something is sucking the power from the house.

"Their dream home has become a haunted nightmare, but what is real and what is in their minds? Danny Robins arrives in the remote Welsh countryside to re-open this paranormal cold case.

"Danny goes on a journey that takes him into the wild mountains of Wales to meet witches, druids, exorcists and the woman at the heart of the haunting: the real-life Liz, now in her 60s."

The series features the team of experts used for The Battersea Poltergeist, parapsychologists Ciaran O’Keefe and Evelyn Hollow, who have returned for The Witch Farm to help Robins investigate.

The Witch Farm begins on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Monday 17th October. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

