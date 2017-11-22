“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," his representative said.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.

“Thank you for the abundance of love and support you have shown him these many years.”

Following his role in The Partridge Family, Cassidy became a teen idol and had a very successful music career, writing and releasing hits including How Can I Be Sure and I Write The Songs, selling more than 30 million records worldwide.

At the height of his 70s fame Cassidy’s fan club was reportedly more popular than those of the Beatles and Elvis Presley combined. In the years after he continued touring and acting even as he began to struggle with alcohol addiction.

In later life Cassidy struggled with health, emotional and financial problems, and earlier this year he announced that he was retiring from performing after dementia began to affect his ability to remember lyrics on stage.

Now, following the news of Cassidy’s death tributes have poured in from those who loved his music, including famous faces like the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, TV presenters Larry King and Piers Morgan, and actors Dawn French and Bryan Cranston.

Cassidy is survived by step-mother Shirley Jones, half-brothers Shaun, Patrick and Ryan; daughter Katie Cassidy and son, Beau Cassidy.