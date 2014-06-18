Further reports suggest the series would chart the period up until their split in 1970.

There have been no suggestions as yet of which actors could take on the iconic roles (feel free to speculate wildly in the comment section below). However, it is thought that Michael Hurst, the creator/executive producer behind The Tudors and Vikings, will pen the series.

Advertisement

This wouldn't, of course, be the first time the story of The Beatles had been brought to the screen. Among other films and documentaries based on the band, 1964's A Hard Day's Night was released at the height of Beatlemania and gave an insight into their life on the road, while 1994 movie Backbeat charted the band's early days, focusing on the relationship between original member Stuart Sutcliffe and John Lennon, and 2009's Nowhere Boy dramatised Lennon's young life and his first meeting with Paul McCartney.