Many years ago, I was working at a now-defunct music magazine and I still remember the buzz in the office when news broke that the Beatles were releasing Anthology. It wasn't just a greatest hits album, it was a full-blown media event: the three remaining Beatles had reunited to reminisce about their time as the world's biggest band and the result was a documentary, a book and three double CDs of unreleased tracks.

That was 1995. Fast-forward three decades and our fascination with the four lads from Liverpool is undimmed. To mark the 30th anniversary of Anthology, the two surviving Beatles are releasing a digitally refreshed version of the original documentary as well as previously unseen footage from the time the band spent together 30 years ago.

Radio Times' very own Beatles expert, David Hepworth, was invited to Apple Corps' headquarters in London to find out exactly what's in store this time. To see what he discovered, pick up this week's issue.

On a more serious note, in light of recent events at the BBC, we asked media expert Mark Lawson for his take on the future of the corporation. It doesn't fill me with a great deal of hope as we are in the midst of what could be the most turbulent year in the BBC's history.

Fleet Street editors who seem hellbent on the destruction of our national broadcaster should, I think, be ashamed of themselves. The BBC is by no means perfect but the alternative is too dreadful to contemplate.

The BBC belongs to everyone, so we want to hear your opinions, too. Inside this week's issue you can read Mark Lawson's piece and see how you can make your voice heard. We will publish a selection of your views in a future issue of the magazine.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

King of the Traitors Alan Carr reflects on his dark deeds and victory.

A new drama, Prisoner 951, tells the story of how Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent six years in an Iranian prison.

Stranger Things, the drama that conquered the world, returns for a fifth and final season.

