New factual drama Prisoner 951, which is based on the "extraordinary" true story surrounding Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon – with the official release date now having been confirmed.

Ad

The drama will start airing on BBC One on Sunday 23rd November at 9pm, with the second episode arriving a day later on Monday 24th November, at the same time. Meanwhile, the full season will be released as a box set on Sunday 23rd November on BBC iPlayer.

The four-part series stars Narges Rashidi as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, while Joseph Fiennes plays her husband Richard Ratcliffe.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian citizen, was imprisoned and held hostage by the Iranian state for six years, while her husband Richard Ratcliffe campaigned for justice and her return.

The series has been written by This City Is Ours scribe Stephen Butchard, and is helmed by three-time BAFTA award-winning director Philippa Lowthorpe. It is based on the forthcoming book, A Yard of Sky, which has been written by Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ratcliffe and which chronicles the experience.

If the box above is not showing, you may need to change your privacy settings. In the Radio Times site footer, click ‘Manage Privacy Settings’. Under ‘Site Vendors’, consent to ‘YouTube’, then press Save & Exit.

The synopsis for the series reveals it "covers Nazanin and Richard’s ordeal which captured the world’s attention, from Nazanin’s arrest at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, to her release and return to the UK six years later".

"It tells both the heart-stopping public story which was played out in the media and events behind closed doors," the synopsis concludes.

This is one of two BBC dramas that Fiennes will be seen starring in in the coming months.

He is also set to lead the broadcaster's adaptation of Dear England, James Graham's play about Gareth Southgate. Fiennes will be reprising his role as Southgate, having originated it for the stage production.

Prisoner 951 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 23rd November 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.