However, according to a new statement on Twitter, her music has returned as a "thank you" to fans…

And her fans, well, they’re not ones to downplay excitement…

However, many have pondered if there’s Bad Blood at work here. Swift’s move is happening on the same day as Katy Perry’s new album Witness is released. And that’s potentially shady because the two don’t see eye to eye, with Perry telling James Corden during his talk show (see below) that there was “a situation” between the two singers. "She started it and it's time for her to finish it,” Perry admitted.

But don’t worry, there is a reason why reading about this feud hasn’t wasted a few seconds of your life: gifs. After Swift’s announcement, Twitter brought its animated A-game to express views on the feud.

See, that was worth it, right?