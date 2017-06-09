Taylor Swift put her music back on streaming services the same day arch rival Katy Perry released a new album...
Probably just a coincidence...
Congrats, Swifties. In honour of her last album 1989 selling 10 million copies, Taylor Swift (Albums) has made her music available on streaming services again.
Swift’s back catalogue hadn’t appeared on Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music since 2014 when the singer removed it to defend artists’ “absolute right to be paid for their work and protected from piracy".
However, according to a new statement on Twitter, her music has returned as a "thank you" to fans…
And her fans, well, they’re not ones to downplay excitement…
However, many have pondered if there’s Bad Blood at work here. Swift’s move is happening on the same day as Katy Perry’s new album Witness is released. And that’s potentially shady because the two don’t see eye to eye, with Perry telling James Corden during his talk show (see below) that there was “a situation” between the two singers. "She started it and it's time for her to finish it,” Perry admitted.
But don’t worry, there is a reason why reading about this feud hasn’t wasted a few seconds of your life: gifs. After Swift’s announcement, Twitter brought its animated A-game to express views on the feud.
See, that was worth it, right?