"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised," the singer wrote in a statement.

It continued: "The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.

"I am very sad not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

Shakira performs on stage during Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

She went on to share her hopes of being "released and well tomorrow" so she can continue her tour, assuring fans that her team "are already working on a new date" for the show.

"Thank you all for understanding, I love you all," she concluded the statement.

This show is part of an 11-day Latin America tour, with the singer already having performed in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil earlier last week.

Her other tour stops include shows in Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico.

Read more:

Just two weeks ago, the singer took home the Grammy for Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in which she dedicated the win to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country".

"You're loved, you're worth it, and I will always fight with you," she said in her acceptance speech. "To all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true she-wolfs."

Ad

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.