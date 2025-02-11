The award is in recognition of Carpenter’s hugely successful year in 2024, in which she became the first woman to simultaneously hold the top three spots of the UK singles chart with Taste, Please Please Please and Espresso.

In the US, the singer made history by becoming the first solo artist to have her first three top-five singles appear in the top five simultaneously.

Sabrina Carpenter. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Damian Christian, Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025 said in a press release: “Congratulations to Sabrina on winning this prestigious award."

He continued: “Everyone involved in the show is looking forward to her performance, which promises to be one of the highlights of the night.”

Carpenter is also in the running for international artist of the year and international song of the year for Espresso.

Last month, the first round of performers set to grace the stage at this year’s ceremony were announced, including JADE, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party and Myles Smith.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.