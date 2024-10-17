“When I wrote it, I had no idea what I was doing," he said. "The whole second verse of that song is '80 song titles strung together as sentences because I thought it would be clever… they’re all Number One songs from the '80s.”

He went on to breakdown a portion of the verse, which includes references to A-Ha‘s Take On Me, Cutting Crew’s (I Just) Died in Your Arms Tonight, Tears For Fears's Head Over Heels, Kim Wilde‘s You Keep Me Hangin’ On and Michael Jackson‘s The Way You Make Me Feel.

When the interview said he had "no idea" about the references, Bogart replied: "No one does…"

The second verse of SOS reads: "Just your presence and I second guess my sanity. Yes, it’s a lesson, it’s unfair, you stole my vanity. My tummy's up in knots and when I see you, it gets so hot.

"My common sense is out the door, can’t seem to find the lock. Take on me (Uh-huh), you know inside you feel it right.

"Take me on, I could just die up in your arms tonight. I melt with you, you got me head over heels (Over heels). Boy, you keep me hangin’ on, the way you make me feel."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of new material from Rihanna ever since the pop star’s last album Anti dropped in 2016.

Back in June, the star opened up about her plans to release her ninth studio album, revealing that she was "starting over" on the record.

"Music, for me, is a new discovery," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I put all that stuff aside, and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio."

She continued: "So, I'm now prepared. I'm gonna start. So, you know, give me a second. Yes, I'm starting over, but I don't wanna neglect the songs that I have.

"I wanna listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what still applies and what I'm still in love with."

