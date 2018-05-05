"So proud to announce I'll be one of the wedding correspondents for the BBC," wrote the former Gogglebox and Saturday Night Takeaway star on her Instagram account. "To say I was excited would be an understatement."

Scarlett hasn't quite made it to the front line alongside Huw Edwards and co, though – she'll reportedly be providing hourly updates for Radio 1 on 19th May as part of BBC radio coverage that will also feature Chris Evans, Alan Carr, Mel Sykes and Zoe Ball.