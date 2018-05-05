The broad, brazen Spitting Image-style satire from writers Bert Tyler Moore and George Jeffrie has run for two extremely naughty series already and, in the new special episode, promises to find Harry preparing for his stag do in America. He has assured Meghan that it will be a quiet affair (just one brothel, perhaps) and with a ban on unrulier friends such as Sir Vomalot and Shagmonster. But can you keep a roistering prince down?

(Channel 4)

Back in London , Beatrice and Eugenie are planning a wedding fashion vlog, while Morgana Robinson’s Pippa, who in Windsors-land has long held a candle for Harry, is determined to ruin the big day. Orf with their heads!

The Windsors wedding special will air in May 2018 on Channel 4