Nigel Ogden (main image), presenter of The Organist Entertains, said in a statement: “I’d like to thank my ever loyal audience for their support and messages during the 38 years I’ve hosted The Organist Entertains. I’ve loved hearing from them and send them my very best wishes for the future.

“I’d also like to thank Radio 2 for giving me the opportunity to play the music I love each week – it has been a huge privilege.”

Ogden took over from original host and organist Robin Richmond in 1980. Richmond presented the show from its inception in 1969.

Brass and military show Listen to the Band and the Radio 2 Arts Show have also fallen victim to the Radio 2 revamp, with station head Lewis Carnie explaining in a recent blog. “As the audience evolves we have to reflect what best serves their needs and where there is scope to broaden our offering."

However, listeners will still be able to catch organ and brass elsewhere on BBC airwaves, a spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

"Radio 3 regularly features organ and brass throughout the day as part of its commitment to classical music," they said. This includes Choral Evensong, a show featuring organ music, and dedicated slot Choir and Organ each Sunday (4-5pm).

These programmes are currently available to listen and download on BBC iPlayer Radio.