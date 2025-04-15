It comes in the wake of the Sheffield-formed band, which is fronted by Jarvis Cocker, announcing their new album More, and will see the group play some of their most loved hits, as well as new material.

For the intimate session for 6 Music and BBC Sounds, the group will perform as part of a show called 6 Music Session: Pulp Live, which will be broadcast on Nick Grimshaw’s show on Thursday, 29th May, alongside an interview with the band.

For the other show, titled Pulp: Radio 2 In Concert, the band will perform in front of a small audience of fans at the BBC Radio Theatre on 7th May. The performance will then be broadcast on Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show and on BBC Sounds on Thursday, 29th May.

On Friday 30th May, some exclusive tracks from the recording will be broadcast on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show at 9am.

"We are really looking forward to this," said Cocker of Pulp. "From my time at 6 Music, I remember that the BBC Radio Theatre is a very intimate venue. As long as we can fit all our equipment in there it’s going to be great to play some songs for Radio 2 and 6 Music."

Both performances will also be available to watch on demand.

Pulp’s 6 Music performance will be available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days from 29th May, while the band’s Radio 2 in Concert will be broadcast on BBC Two in June and then be available on BBC iPlayer.

Nick Grimshaw said: "It was amazing to hear Pulp’s new music exclusively on Lauren’s show last week. I’m so excited to hear more from their new album as part of their 6 Music session and to speak to the band about the process of writing and recording their first album in almost 24 years."

Jo Whiley said: "I have been a fan of Pulp for as long as I have been presenting on the radio, and it’s a joy to still be following their hugely successful career all these years later. I’m so looking forward to hearing all those songs that have such personal significance to me – and to our Radio 2 listeners – as they play to a small audience of lucky fans in the BBC Radio Theatre next month."

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2 and 6 Music, added: "Pulp are one of the UK’s most loved bands, with a steady stream of hits and songs that have grown in popularity and status over the years. I’m delighted that the band have agreed to give the BBC two contrasting sets, one for Radio 2 appealing to musical mainstream audiences and another for 6 Music whose listeners’ tastes lie beyond the mainstream."

