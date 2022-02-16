But that's all about to change.

Paul O’Grady, best known for hosting For The Love of Dogs, has filled the Sunday evening BBC Radio 2 slot from 5pm until 7pm for a whopping 23 years.

Paul usually fills the Sunday slot with his self-titled show Paul O’Grady, but the 66-year-old presenting star, who rose to fame performing as the drag queen Lily Savage in the '80s and '90s, has temporarily been taken off air in a schedule shake-up – and replaced with comedian Rob Beckett.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul’s absence from BBC Radio 2...

Why isn’t Paul O’Grady on BBC Radio 2?

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Paul has left BBC Radio 2 temporarily after a 13-week on and 13-week off schedule was implemented for its radio presenters.

In his absence, comedian and Celebs Go Dating narrator Rob Beckett will take over the Sunday evening slot, it has been confirmed.

Taking to Instagram, Paul posted a photo of himself cradling his dog alongside the caption: "I’m doing my best to look benign but Sausage has just spotted Nancy dragging a tea towel down the hall and as you can see she wants a bit of the action."

He continued: "It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens.

"While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer (sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince who is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on air."

He added: "There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision. So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy."

When will Paul O'Grady return to BBC Radio 2?

The bad news is that the presenting star will be absent from Radio 2 for the next 13 weeks.

But the good news is that, with his show now running for 13-week seasons at a time, fans won't have too long to wait until he's back hosting his Sunday evening slot – and he has a very popular comedian alternating with him.

For now, comedian Rob, who is best known for hosting BBC One's hit Saturday night TV show All Together Now, will present a new series in the slot.

Talking about his new series, Rob said: “I cannot wait to start my new Sunday series on Radio 2. As someone that has inhuman levels of energy, I’m incredibly grateful and excited that the BBC are letting me loose on the airwaves to try and pump up anyone feeling the end-of-weekend blues."

He continued: "Whether your football team lost, your plans got cancelled, or you burnt your roast dinner, we will put a smile on your face – and if you’re already smiling, then expect a full Cheshire Cat grin.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Rob Beckett to the Radio 2 family, who will share the Sunday teatime slot with Radio 2 treasure Paul O’Grady. Paul remains a Wogan House firm favourite and his fans can look forward to him returning in May for another 13-week series.”

