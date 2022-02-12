The former X Factor contestant and Celebrity Big Brother winner took over Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Saturday afternoon slot in 2019.

Rylan Clark has revealed he will be missing from his regular BBC Radio 2 slot this weekend (Saturday 12th February 2022) after an extended hospital stay.

The presenter usually delivers three hours of music and guests on Saturday afternoons between 3pm and 6pm.

But things will be slightly different this weekend. Read on for everything you need to know about the presenter's absence on BBC Radio 2 this weekend.

Why isn't Rylan Clark on BBC Radio 2 this weekend?

Rylan won’t be presenting on BBC Radio 2 this weekend after "an extended trip to Costa del hospital", as he put it.

Updating his followers with the bad news on Twitter on 11th February, the presenter posted a photo of himself hooked up to a cannula alongside the caption: "Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend."

"Won't be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon," he added, before joking: "Picture for ULTIMATE sympathy obvs."

The TV and radio star was also missing from his BBC Radio 2 slot last Saturday (5th February).

"Gone and got the flu (not surprised) been in bed for a couple of days," he tweeted the day before.

"Have lat tested and not Covid thankfully but won’t be able to go on the wireless tomorrow. Be back soon," he added.

When will Rylan Clark return to BBC Radio 2?

Rylan Clark

Rylan's return to BBC Radio 2 will depend on how quickly he recovers.

The presenter took four months off work, including time away from his BBC Radio 2 show, in 2021 following the breakdown of his marriage.

He explained on his Instagram account in July that he and his former husband Dan Neal were both “prioritising” their mental health following their separation after six years of marriage.

He has since opened up about how much he struggled that year, telling The Observer in January 2022: "I didn’t think I’d be here. I didn’t think I could continue.”

When asked whether he meant in terms of work or life itself, he explained: "Both. I didn’t think I’d actually come back. I was very… gone".

Advertisement

Clark returned to work both on his BBC Radio 2 show and the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two in September 2021 after more than five months off.