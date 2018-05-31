Grimmy took over the Breakfast Show in 2012 from Chris Moyles and has become the show's second longest serving presenter.

"I have decided that it's time for a change," he said on-air on the morning of Thursday 31st May. "It's going to be time for a new show, and more importantly, it's time for a new wake-up time. Preferably 11.30."

Last year, Grimshaw's show recorded the lowest listening figures for a BBC Radio 1 breakfast show since RAJAR records began in 1992 as overall youth radio figures continued their decline.

The radio personality, who has also served as an X Factor judge, will stay as part of the "Radio 1 family" but is saying goodbye to his alarm clock. He will now host the Drivetime show in a straight swap in with Greg James.

James joined him in the studio, adding in a tweet: "I cannot wait to take over the most famous radio show in the world and it was so lovely to break the news on air with Grim that we are switching shows.

"He’s had an amazing six years and I can’t wait to get going in the autumn."