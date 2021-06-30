Nick Grimshaw is leaving BBC Radio 1 after 14 years

Nick Grimshaw will leave BBC Radio 1 in September, the station announced today.

The presenter hosted Radio 1’s Breakfast Show for several years after the departure of Chris Moyles, before moving to an early evening drivetime slot in 2018.

In total, he has worked for the station for 14 years, having joined back in September 2007 to front the BBC’s now-defunct youth-oriented brand, Switch, in collaboration with Annie Mac.

BBC Radio 1 announced the news in a Twitter thread which saw several other presenting slot shake-ups, including Vick Hope and I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North taking over the Monday to Thursday afternoon slot.

After an incredible 14 years at the station, we'll be saying goodbye to Nick Grimshaw this September.



It's been so much fun - thank you for everything, @Grimmers! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PRPtxV3fcS — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 30, 2021

Shortly after, Grimshaw responded to the news on his personal Twitter account, thanking listeners for their support over the years but adding that it was “time for a change”.

“Some news I can finally share after giving it some thought for a while,” he began. “I have decided that after 14 years on air it’s time for me to leave Radio 1. It was my childhood dream to work here and I have truly had the time of my life. But now is time for a change.”

I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day. Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it! — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) June 30, 2021

He added: “I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day. Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!”

BBC Radio 1 had two other announcements to make today, naming Dean McCullough as a “permanent” member of the station team, who will be hosting Friday to Sunday between 10:30am and 1pm.

Meanwhile, Victoria Jane will be launching a new programme titled Radio 1 Future Soul in the near future, which promises to bring “the best of UK R’n’B, Neo Soul and more” to the station.

There’s no word yet on what Grimshaw will do next, but he can currently be seen on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

