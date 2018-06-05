And fans didn’t hesitate (or deviate) to post their concerns on Twitter…

But don’t worry: BBC's head of radio comedy Julia McKenzie tweeted that Parsons is "totally fine" and the "apocalypse is not upon us".

While introducing the show, Brandreth said: "After 50 years at the helm [he] quite rightly thinks he should be allowed a day off."

But despite taking a break from presenting, Parsons still listened to the show and, according to Brandreth, messaged his approval of the temporary host.

Although Parsons missed one recording date, he'll return to host the show in two weeks (Monday 18th June) as two episodes of the comedy are taped at a time.

Just A Minute is broadcast on Radio 4 on Mondays at 6:30pm