The statement said: "Her family would like to pay particular tribute and thanks to the staff team at Liberham Lodge, who so lovingly cared for her in the last two years."

Spencer was born in Nottingham in 1919, and first started playing Peggy in the very first episode of The Archers, which was recorded in 1950 and aired in 1951.

She left the show briefly in 1953 to look after her family, at which point Thelma Rogers took over the role of Peggy.

Spencer later returned to play another character called Rita Flynn between 1956 and 1958, and again in 1961, before Rogers left The Archers, and Spencer returned to playing Peggy.

She then remained with the drama until 2022, when she retired at the age of 103.

She said at the time: "In 1950, I helped to plant an acorn. It took root, and in January 1951 it was planted out and called The Archers.

"Over the years it has thrived and become a splendid great tree with many branches. But now this old branch, known as Peggy, has become weak and unsafe, so I decided it was high time she 'boughed' out, so I have duly lopped her."

In 2021, Spencer attended a celebration of The Archers' 70th anniversary at Clarence House, which was hosted by Queen Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla called Peggy "a true national treasure who has been part of my life, and millions of others, for as long as I can remember".

Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, and June Spencer cutting an Archers themed cake during a celebration of the show's 70th anniversary at Clarence House in 2021. Kate Green-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As well as her role in The Archers, Spencer appeared on shows including daytime drama Doctors and Songs of Praise.

She was appointed OBE in 1991 and CBE in 2017, for services to drama and charity. In June 2010 she also received the Freedom of the City of London.

Among those paying tribute to Spencer following news of her death was comedian Angela Barnes, who wrote in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "I mean there’s a good innings, and a good innings. What a life! RIP June Spencer, Peggy Woolley might have got on my nerves, but that’s largely due to how beautifully you played her. Goodnight."