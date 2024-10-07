Walker began his radio career in 1966 at offshore pirate station Swinging Radio England, before switching over to Radio Caroline, where he hosted the night-time show.

He then joined BBC Radio 1 in 1969, before moving to San Francisco in 1976 to record a weekly show which was broadcast on Radio Luxembourg.

He returned to the BBC in the 1980s, where he currently hosts The Radio 2 Rock Show and Sounds of the 70s.

Wondering when Walker is leaving and who is taking over as host of his shows? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why is Johnnie Walker leaving BBC Radio 2?

Walker is retiring due to his declining health.

The longtime BBC Radio broadcaster has been suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPS) for the past four years.

He revealed in June on a special episode of the show that his IPS is “terminal” and getting "progressively worse".

In a message live on air on the latest Sounds of the 70s show on Sunday (6th October), Walker read out a letter from a listener whose father had enjoyed the show, but had passed away in 2022 due to the same condition.

Walker told listeners: "Now, that leads me to be making a very sad announcement.”

He continued: "The struggles I’ve had with doing the show and trying to sort of keep up a professional standard suitable for Radio 2 has been getting more and more difficult, hence my little jokes about Puffing Billy.

“So I’ve had to make the decision that I need to bring my career to an end after 58 years.”

When is Johnnie Walker leaving BBC Radio 2?

Johnnie Walker in a radio studio in 1971. P. Floyd / Stringer/ Getty Images.

Walker’s final episode of Sounds of the 70s will air on 27th October.

His last episode of The Rock Show will air on 25th October.

He continued to his listeners: "I’ll be doing my last Sounds of the 70s on October 27, so I’ll make the last three shows as good as I possibly can.

"Now this week in 1978, the Rolling Stones were special guests on America’s Saturday Night Live TV show and they appeared in a couple of sketches and performed three tracks from their latest album, Some Girls.

"Well, one of the tracks on the album seems quite suitable at the moment."

Walker then played the Rolling Stones’ 1978 single Miss You.

Who is replacing Johnnie Walker?

Former Old Grey Whistle Test presenter Bob Harris will be stepping into the role as the host of Sounds of The 70s.

"And by the way, I can also reveal not only my last Sounds of the 70s, but the person taking over the show will be the one and only Bob Harris, so Bob Harris will be in charge of Sounds of the 70s from 3rd November,” Walker revealed.

Meanwhile, Shaun Keaveny will take over as host of The Rock Show from 1st November.

