Hackney has been chosen to host the Weekend because of its proximity to the main Olympic site in Stratford, and the bulk of the 100,000 available tickets will go to local residents and those from adjacent boroughs.

Born and brought up in Hackney, rapper Professor Green expressed excitement to be playing to a home crowd when he told the BBC, "I can't wait to be a part of such an amazing event.

"Hackney is a great place, so events like this and the Olympics will help showcase the borough in a positive light.

More like this

"It's going to be an amazing weekend and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Radio 1's event director for 2012, Jason Carter, said,"This event will be a massive celebration in such a special year for us all.

"This is a concert in the heart of east London and we will use it as an opportunity to shine a light on and celebrate the young people of east London, too."

Today’s additions to the line-up include Chase & Status, David Guetta, Dappy, Will.i.am, Labrinth, Jack White, Emeli Sande and Lana Del Rey, with more acts to be announced over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

For details on how to register for the weekend, applicants should go to the BBC Radio 1 website.