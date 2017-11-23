The celebrity hosts will also be selecting their favourite 6 Music programming from the archive.

New Doctor Who star Whittaker will take the helm on Christmas Eve, and is set to play music based on theme of travel (including time travel perhaps?), plus revealing some of her favourite artists, from Elbow to Foy Vance.

The actress is a regular Breakfast Show guest on 6 Music with Shaun Keaveny and a big fan of the station. “I’m absolutely over the moon to be asked to be a part of this year’s three Wise Women," she said. "I’ve never been called a wise woman before, but I’ll take it! Maybe even print up a t-shirt!

“It’s been brilliant revisiting shows that I loved listening to the first time round and also getting to choose two hours worth of my favourite tracks, most of which I discovered through listening to 6 Music. So thanks for that, and hope you enjoy it.”

American singer-songwriter Ditto will take the Christmas Day slot and writer-actress Horgan will curate the Boxing Day show.

Meanwhile, Radio 4's Today programme will be getting the royal treatment from guest editor Prince Harry - the exact date has not yet been announced but it will be at some point over the Christmas holiday.