Although Bowie, who died from liver cancer in 2016, never appeared on the show, his music was a popular choice for other guests: at the time of his death, 38 celebrities – including Noel Gallagher, Damian Lewis and Ricky Gervais – chose a Bowie track.

In the Radio Times interview, Young also opens up about how she deals with the often emotional content of the interviews. “I always try to walk in the fresh air afterwards, even if it’s just for 20 minutes,” she says. “Seeing other people going about their business helps to put the whole thing in perspective as recordings can often be a little… shall we say …intense."

