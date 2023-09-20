He noted at the time that his treatment for the condition was scheduled for 14th September, and now, during his radio show today (Wednesday 20th September), he has confirmed that he received an email from his surgeon explaining that there is now "no residual disease".

Evans said that "at quarter-to-four last Thursday, I had cancer, and at quarter-to-five, I didn't" following the surgery, adding that he "just found that out last night".

Evans explained: "That's because time is your biggest weapon against it, if you have an abundance of it, and its biggest weapon against you if you have a lack of it."

Evans also urged listened to get checked if they have any cancer symptoms, saying: "If you're worried about anything, just bear in mind the fact that eight weeks ago I was diagnosed with cancer and now I don't have it at all.

"And that's why you just need to attend to things. And it's really tough, because for years I was the guy who wouldn't go anywhere near that. But you know, times have changed, thank God."

Evans initially became concerned about skin cancer back in 2019 after discovering strange marks on his body and was told he "nothing to worry about", but was told to get checked once a year.

He also previously had a prostate cancer scare in 2015 but was given the all clear.

If you have been affected but the issues discussed in this article, you can visit Macmillan or call 0808 808 0000 for support. Help can also be found at Cancer Research.

