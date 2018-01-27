"We are very grateful to Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson and Jeremy Vine, who have agreed that their pay will now be reduced," said the statement. "These are great journalists and presenters, who have a real connection with the audience. We are proud to have them working at the BBC."

It also suggested that pay cuts for other male stars could be on the cards. "The final details of some of these changes are being discussed, and there are further conversations that the BBC will have with others in due course," it said.

The disparity between male and female broadcasting talent at the BBC became clear in July last year when the Corporation was obliged to reveal the salaries of all those earning £150,000 or more.

More like this

The issue was brought to a head in recent weeks by the resignation of China Editor Carrie Gracie in protest, followed by a leaked off-air recording of Humphrys scoffing at the suggestion that Sopel's salary should be reduced: "Oh dear God she’s actually suggested you should lose money,” said Humphrys.

Advertisement

The BBC was said to be "deeply unimpressed" by the comments, which Humphrys described as “silly banter between old mates”.