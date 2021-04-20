Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. audio
  3. Radio
  4. Annie Mac to leave BBC Radio 1 after 17 years

Annie Mac to leave BBC Radio 1 after 17 years

After 17 years, the DJ announced her last show would take place in July.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Annie Mac attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Published:

Annie Mac has announced she is leaving BBC Radio 1 after 17 years.

Advertisement

The Future Sounds host shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday 20th April confirming her last show would be on 30th July. She explained her reasoning for leaving, stating “it’s all about time really.”

“I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now that they are both in school,” the statement went on. “I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts. I also love the idea of leaving the party ( and make no mistake working at Radio 1 does feel like a party ) with a huge smile on my face, when I’m still having the most fun I can have.”

Mac’s statement did suggest she would be returning to broadcasting in future, though it’s unclear when that might happen.

She added: “I will be coming back to radio broadcasting when the time is right. For now, though, I would like to say thank you.”

Following Mac’s leaving announcement, BBC Radio 1 confirmed on Twitter she would be replaced by Clara Amfo, who currently presents Radio 1’s mid-morning show.

“The Radio 1 schedule is changing later this year,” the broadcaster shared in a Tweet. “@ClaraAmfo is the new host of Radio 1’s Future Sounds! She’ll take over the show in September 2021, presenting Radio 1’s flagship new music show Monday – Thursday, 6 – 8pm.”

Amfo said in a statement she was “beyond honoured and ready to start this exciting new chapter on Radio 1. I’m such a fan of this show, the artists that it has championed and to be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me.”

Advertisement

For what to watch next, check out our TV Guide

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Oxy-Plants Bathroom Bundle

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save up to 34% on a bathroom house plant bundle!

Get offer