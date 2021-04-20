Annie Mac to leave BBC Radio 1 after 17 years

Annie Mac has announced she is leaving BBC Radio 1 after 17 years.

The Future Sounds host shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday 20th April confirming her last show would be on 30th July. She explained her reasoning for leaving, stating “it’s all about time really.”

“I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now that they are both in school,” the statement went on. “I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts. I also love the idea of leaving the party ( and make no mistake working at Radio 1 does feel like a party ) with a huge smile on my face, when I’m still having the most fun I can have.”

It’s time to tell you, my listeners, that after 17 years, my last show on @BBCR1 will take place on 30 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/Uy5KU6nHSF — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 20, 2021

Mac’s statement did suggest she would be returning to broadcasting in future, though it’s unclear when that might happen.

She added: “I will be coming back to radio broadcasting when the time is right. For now, though, I would like to say thank you.”

Following Mac’s leaving announcement, BBC Radio 1 confirmed on Twitter she would be replaced by Clara Amfo, who currently presents Radio 1’s mid-morning show.

“The Radio 1 schedule is changing later this year,” the broadcaster shared in a Tweet. “@ClaraAmfo is the new host of Radio 1’s Future Sounds! She’ll take over the show in September 2021, presenting Radio 1’s flagship new music show Monday – Thursday, 6 – 8pm.”

Huge congratulations Clara! 👑 pic.twitter.com/jTn2e3GICs — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2021

Amfo said in a statement she was “beyond honoured and ready to start this exciting new chapter on Radio 1. I’m such a fan of this show, the artists that it has championed and to be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me.”

