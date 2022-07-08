The duo discuss Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain which follows a group of 10 “snowflakes” who have been branded as “spoiled” and “whiny” and have been dumped in the wilderness – supposedly against their will – by their parents to go on a survival course. Garvey and Dhillon discuss their lack of connection with the characters at the core of this programme.

On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast , Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon mark our cards for the week ahead.

Also under the microscope is Channel 4’s The Undeclared War, Peter Kosminsky’s new six-part thriller set in 2024 that depicts a cyber-attack on the UK from Russia. Dhillon unpicks some of the series’ plot holes while complimenting the timely nature of the programme. Garvey compares her own real-life visit to GCHQ (the Government Communications Head Quarters) against that depicted in the series.

Two films are also dissected in this week’s episode – Amazon Prime’s Don’t Make Me Go which follows a single dad diagnosed with a brain tumour who takes his daughter on a road-trip under the guise of going to a school reunion – but, with the intention to reunite his daughter with her estranged mother. The pair advise that it is a tear-jerker of a film – have tissues at the ready!

Last on the list of telly-to-review is Netflix’s much-anticipated adaptation of Austen’s Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson. They commend the series for not taking itself seriously and for revolting against the usual stuffy period drama.

The Radio Times Podcast is taking a break for the Summer, but for your weekly fix of telly recommendations tune into SMART TV.

