Queer Eye’s Tan France wants to feature RuPaul on his new podcast celebrating LGBTQIA+ icons

Tan France, star of Queer Eye, has launched his very first podcast, Queer Icons, celebrating LGBTQIA+ people from across the world.

From gender norms to Black queer history, trans rights and disabled queer stories, the podcast tackles a range of issues while introducing us to the very people at the centre of these topics.

But there are a few people Tan didn’t get to showcase in the eight-episode series who he’d love to feature in the future. And one of them is none other that Drag Race legend RuPaul.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Tan revealed: “This series we did icons who are from days gone by. There were a couple current ones. We tried to focus on stories no one had probably heard before.

“If we did another one, I would love to include the likes of RuPaul because I think Ru is an icon. I think Elton [John] is an icon.”

He continued: “There are so many incredible icons of today who I would love to offer in a new season but I’m glad we did who we did because, for me, I learned so much and it made me even more proud to be queer. But I would love to also celebrate some of the queer icons we all know.”

This series will look at the lives of people like singer Gladys Bentley, disability and transgender rights activist Bobbie Lea Bennett and Princess Seraphina, who was recognised as the first drag queen.

So, what was Tan’s favourite episode?

“Weirdly, this one wasn’t an actual queer icon because they’re not queer, but they’re an ally, so they are a queer icon to our community,” he explained.

He continued: “Her name is Dr Evelyn Hooker. She was the person who first did research in the US that shows categorically that queerness, being gay is not a mental issue and it is not a psychological issue, and she was able to prove that. Because of that we should not be treated as criminals, so you cannot arrest a person for being gay, because there’s nothing criminal about it.”

Tan France's Queer Icons is available to download now (for Audible members or free with Audible's 30-day trial) www.audible.co.uk/queericons.