Prue Leith joins Episode 2 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now!

The first episode of The Radio Times Podcast shot to the top of Apple Podcast’s TV & Film charts when it launched last week, as Jane Garvey talked all things telly with our resident TV critic, Rhianna Dhillon, and interviewed some of the biggest names on TV.

What can I expect from Episode 2 of the Radio Times Podcast?

The dynamic duo return for a second episode on Wednesday, serving up a show-stopping selection of this week’s must watch programmes, from the sustained brilliance of The Great British Bake Off, which returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, to the dazzling promise of another season of Strictly Come Dancing (which launches on Saturday on BBC One).

As ever, we have some star-studded chats, too, and you’ll also hear from Anton Du Beke, before Jane sits down with Prue Leith to quiz her at length about women chefs, being made a Dame, working with Paul Hollywood, waving goodbye to Sandi Toksvig, why there’s nothing quite as funny as a slowly melting cake – and what, after 11 years, made her finally move in with her husband.

Jane and Rhianna might both love telly but they don’t always agree on what constitutes “a good watch”. They share and dissect their very different opinions about Amazon Prime’s Everyone’s Talking About Jamie (17th September), Channel 4’s upcoming documentary Girl Powered: The Spice Girls and the third series of Netflix’s long running hit Sex Education (17th September).

How to listen to the Radio Times Podcast

