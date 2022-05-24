The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Kit Connor joins Episode 37 of The Radio Times Podcast - listen now!

Recorded live at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival, Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon chat to Heartstopper's Kit Connor.

Published: Wednesday, 25th May 2022 at 12:01 am
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

This week’s episode is a live recording of Jane Garvey in conversation with resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival. The pair are joined by special guest, Heartstopper’s Kit Connor.

Advertisement

Connor, the 18-year-old actor who has recently risen to fame for his turn as Nick Nelson in the LGBTQ+ teen drama on Netflix, answered questions about the hit show’s future (which has recently been confirmed for a second and third series).

During the episode Connor discusses his hopes for Nick and Charlie in season two and the glowing reaction season one has garnered.

“I mean, I think that it's pretty incredible, really, to be able to do a show like Heartstopper at the age of 17," revealed Connor. “Seeing different things like people using scenes to come out to their parents is just unbelievable.”

The actor added: "There's never enough queer people being genuinely happy on screen. It's so important that we are doing that."

What else can I expect from Episode 37?

Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon dissect Channel 4’s Five Dates a Week, Amazon Prime’s Emergency and the miniseries Pistol.

Listen now:

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content