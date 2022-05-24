Kit Connor joins Episode 37 of The Radio Times Podcast - listen now!
Recorded live at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival, Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon chat to Heartstopper's Kit Connor.
This week’s episode is a live recording of Jane Garvey in conversation with resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival. The pair are joined by special guest, Heartstopper’s Kit Connor.
Connor, the 18-year-old actor who has recently risen to fame for his turn as Nick Nelson in the LGBTQ+ teen drama on Netflix, answered questions about the hit show’s future (which has recently been confirmed for a second and third series).
During the episode Connor discusses his hopes for Nick and Charlie in season two and the glowing reaction season one has garnered.
“I mean, I think that it's pretty incredible, really, to be able to do a show like Heartstopper at the age of 17," revealed Connor. “Seeing different things like people using scenes to come out to their parents is just unbelievable.”
The actor added: "There's never enough queer people being genuinely happy on screen. It's so important that we are doing that."
What else can I expect from Episode 37?
Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon dissect Channel 4’s Five Dates a Week, Amazon Prime’s Emergency and the miniseries Pistol.
