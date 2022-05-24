Connor, the 18-year-old actor who has recently risen to fame for his turn as Nick Nelson in the LGBTQ+ teen drama on Netflix , answered questions about the hit show’s future (which has recently been confirmed for a second and third series).

This week’s episode is a live recording of Jane Garvey in conversation with resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival. The pair are joined by special guest, Heartstopper ’s Kit Connor.

During the episode Connor discusses his hopes for Nick and Charlie in season two and the glowing reaction season one has garnered.

“I mean, I think that it's pretty incredible, really, to be able to do a show like Heartstopper at the age of 17," revealed Connor. “Seeing different things like people using scenes to come out to their parents is just unbelievable.”

The actor added: "There's never enough queer people being genuinely happy on screen. It's so important that we are doing that."

What else can I expect from Episode 37?

Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon dissect Channel 4’s Five Dates a Week, Amazon Prime’s Emergency and the miniseries Pistol.

