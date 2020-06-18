Kim Kardashian West, who is studying to become a lawyer, is already putting her legal knowledge to good use after it emerged that she'd inked a new deal to host a criminal justice podcast with Spotify.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will also produce the podcast, which will cover issues ranging from the US criminal justice system to wrongful conviction - a topic she's familiar with, having worked with The Innocence Project, and organisation that works with prisoners whom they believe to be wrongfully convicted.