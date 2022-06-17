James Nesbitt joins Episode 40 of the Radio Times Podcast - listen now!

In conversation about his upcoming Channel 4 drama Suspect (based on a Danish series), Nesbitt reveals that he wishes he never read the script, how the role challenged him as an actor and why he keeps being cast as a “desperate dad”.

Joining Jane Garvey in the studio for this week's Radio Times Podcast is Cold Feet’s James Nesbitt.

The series follows veteran detective Danny Frater (Nesbitt) over 24 hours – as he searches to find the truth about how his estranged daughter died.

Nesbitt also reflects on his career – starting as a comedy actor and transitioning to drama – talks about why he won’t watch the new series and discusses why he would love to do Strictly Come Dancing... but never would.

What else can I expect from Episode 40?

Jane Garvey and resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon mark our cards for the week ahead. The dynamic duo review Sir Lenny Henry’s Caribbean Britain on BBC Two, ITV2’s Love Island and BBC One’s Sherwood.

