Audible announces new Jed Mercurio and Neil Gaiman podcasts

Now that we’re heading back into offices up and down the country, you might want something gripping to listen to on your commute into work.

The good news is that Audible has announced an impressive slate of new podcasts and audiobooks, available to download and enjoy in the coming months.

These include titles from the likes of Graham Norton, French & Saunders, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and legendary writer Neil Gaiman, among many others.

Amidst the new line-up of Audible Originals coming this year is a second series of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman – the audio adaptation of his acclaimed graphic novels. Series one proved hugely popular for Audible, and the follow-up is already hotly anticipated.

The second series will be available to listen to from September and is brought to life by a stellar cast including His Dark Materials star James McAvoy, The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page.

The busiest man in storytelling, Jed Mercurio, is also launching a podcast, having executive produced a new crime drama series called Zoetrope, written by Chris Brandon. There is no release date for this one just yet, but it’s coming soon.

Meanwhile, The Beast Must Die star Cush Jumbo has created a one woman show for the podcast provider, while comedian Sara Pascoe has made a new audio drama starring Sex Education‘s Aimee Lou Wood and Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch. Thandiwe Newton will perform classic novel War and Peace.

The second outing of French & Saunders series T**ting About will be released next month, while the Graham Norton Book Club will be back in October.

If you want to get your ears around all of these new titles in the coming months, Audible recommends becoming a member, to get access to its Plus Catalogue, which offers a wide range of titles.

