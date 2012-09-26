One Direction set for BBC Radio 1 takeover
Ahead of their performance at the Teen Awards, the pop sensations will each co-host with Radio 1 DJs on Saturday 6 October
Sunday 7 October is a day marked long ago in One Direction fan diaries as their much-hyped headline performance at the Radio 1 Teen Awards. But their legion of fans will now be writing off the entire weekend to huddle round the radio and listen to an entire day of special shows from the teen pop sensations.
As part of this morning's Breakfast Show, new host Nick Grimshaw announced that on Saturday 6 October, a different member of the band will each be paired with one of five Radio 1 DJs over the course of the day's programme.
Gemma Cairney will team up with Liam Payne, Scott Mills with Zayn Malik, Huw Stephens will be joined by Niall Horan, Greg James with Louis Tomlinson and Grimmers will buddy up with pal Harry Styles. The boys will be picking their own records, learning how to produce and (get ready, girls) speaking live to callers.
An excited Niall Horan told Nick, "I can't wait. I'm looking forward to it. I've met Huw a few times, he's a legend."
The Radio 1 Teen Awards will also feature performances from Taylor Swift, Little Mix, FUN and Conor Maynard, as well as celebrating teenagers who've made a difference. Nick Grimshaw is set for a busy weekend as he has also been drafted in to present the show at Wembley Arena.