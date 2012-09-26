Gemma Cairney will team up with Liam Payne, Scott Mills with Zayn Malik, Huw Stephens will be joined by Niall Horan, Greg James with Louis Tomlinson and Grimmers will buddy up with pal Harry Styles. The boys will be picking their own records, learning how to produce and (get ready, girls) speaking live to callers.

An excited Niall Horan told Nick, "I can't wait. I'm looking forward to it. I've met Huw a few times, he's a legend."

The Radio 1 Teen Awards will also feature performances from Taylor Swift, Little Mix, FUN and Conor Maynard, as well as celebrating teenagers who've made a difference. Nick Grimshaw is set for a busy weekend as he has also been drafted in to present the show at Wembley Arena.