The news comes just hours after Chris Moyles announced live on air to listeners that he will be stepping down from breakfast duties following more than eight years fronting the show, and having become the longest serving Radio 1 morning host.

Grimshaw joined Radio 1 in 2005 presenting alongside Annie Mac as part of the BBC's youth strand, Switch. He took over the show solo for a time before moving on to become the weekend breakfast show host for Radio 1 in August 2008, a position he held until May 2009. He has presented the 10pm to midnight programme on the network ever since, and has for the last few years been the main stand-in for Scott Mills.

In addition to his radio experience, Grimshaw enjoys a television presenting career which began on E4 in 2007. As well as appearing on Channel 4's weekend show T4, Grimshaw has presented Sound alongside Annie Mac on BBC2 and fashion show New Look Style the Nation on Channel 4.

Grimshaw said of his new job: "I'm super excited to be hosting the iconic Radio 1 Breakfast Show, it’s been a dream of mine since the age of 11 and to be honest it hasn't really sunk in yet. I love Chris and have always looked up to him as one of the best broadcasters ever."

The appointment of Grimshaw to the breakfast show comes as part of an attempt by Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper to appeal to a younger audience which has already seen the removal of several older specialist DJs, including Judge Jules and Giles Peterson, from the network.

Cooper said: “Nick is a great broadcaster with a passion for music and a mischievous sense of humour, which has made him a hit with our listeners. He will be an excellent host for Radio 1’s new breakfast show, bringing a new generation of listeners with him.”