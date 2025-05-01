The special feature will also include backstage footage and interviews with the likes of Bono, Brian May, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Howard Jones, Roger Daltrey, Spandau Ballet, Sting, The Style Council and a transatlantic interview with Phil Collins on Concorde.

On the announcement of Live Aid the Concert, Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC popular music, TV, said: "This summer, we’re delighted to be giving viewers a chance to relive one of the biggest concerts in history for the first time on TV since it was originally broadcast on the BBC.

"By providing over 6.5 hours of footage that was captured on the day Live Aid took place, we want viewers to feel transported back to 1985, and to enjoy all those classic songs that we all still know and love to this day, as they were performed on that stage."

Bob Geldof on stage for Live Aid on July 13th, 1985 in Wembley Stadium, London. Comic Relief / Getty Images

In addition to Live Aid the Concert, Live Aid at 40 will also go behind the scenes of the 1985 concert and will feature exclusive interviews with the likes of Bob Geldof, Bono and Sting.

The series will also include interviews from former US president George Bush, President Obasanjo of Nigeria and Birhan Woldu, the woman who, as a child, became the lasting image of the Wembley concert.

The documentary series is a co-production between the BBC and CNN Originals and will dive into "the complex, sometimes controversial, stories behind this historic event and its legacy, in Britain, in the US, in Ethiopia and Africa as a whole", according to its synopsis.

Read more:

It continues: "The series weaves the backroom stories of two gangs of musicians, from the UK and the US, with the political stories that both inspired them and brought them to a worldwide audience.

"The series chronicles how musical legends from both countries mobilised billions worldwide: first to answer a famine in Ethiopia, and later inspiring global leaders like George Bush and Tony Blair to begin to address the true causes of global poverty.

"Live Aid forever altered the perception of charity and humanitarian efforts. Starting from small donations, to the donations of thousands of pounds, the story ends in billions of government aid."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since its 1985 concert, Live Aid has continued to be talked about due to its legacy and many people's thoughts around its troubling perpetuation of damaging and outdated stereotypes about Africa.

More recently, Geldof responded to claims that organising Live Aid only underlined a white saviour complex, telling The Times of the criticism that it's "the greatest load of b***ocks ever".

While we can't say yet just how the documentary may deal with some of the controversy that surrounds it, Live Aid at 40 will feature archival performance footage and interviews with politicians and stars alike to look at the impact of the charity's work over the course of these decades.

On the announcement of Live Aid at 40, Emma Hindley, BBC commissioning editor, said: "The series takes the audience on an irresistible and entertaining ride through the 40 years since the biggest live concert ever was shown on TV.

"Featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with an array of stars of rock and pop, Live Aid at 40 revels in the music, unravels the politics and explores the legacy of Live Aid."

Live Aid the concert and Live Aid at 40 will be coming to BBC Two and iPlayer this July.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.