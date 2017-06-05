Liam Gallagher tweets expletive-ridden response after brother Noel misses One Love Manchester
The Oasis frontman has reignited his long-standing beef with his sibling
Less than 24 hours after the nation came together for a heart-warming show of love and unity, an old feud has reared its ugly head once again. Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to chastise his brother Noel for not turning out for Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert.
In the lead-up to the concert, rumours had swirled of an Oasis reunion. Liam showed up, joining Coldplay onstage for a rousing rendition of Oasis classic Live Forever. His brother Noel, however, was nowhere to be seen.
This morning, Liam took to Twitter to make his feelings about his brother's absence known.
The longstanding beef extends back over 20 years to a now infamous interview with NME in which the two brothers fired increasingly insulting potshots at one another. Over the years it has seen the two getting into rather public fistfights, break-ups and lawsuits. But more recently things seemed to have died down, the two only throwing the odd bit of shade at one another in interviews or on Twitter.
Noel has yet to comment on his absence.