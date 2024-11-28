But speaking NME earlier this month, Matlock – who is currently touring the UK to promote his 2023 solo album Consequences Coming – said he didn’t see what all the excitement was about.

"If you’re a fan, it’s understandable. They’ve got lots of fans."

He continued: "I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey."

He added: "I know the guys. Nice blokes. I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me.

"I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting.

"The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em."

Adding that he once rejected an offer to play bass for Oasis, he added: "There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago – in ’95, ’96 – and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it.

"I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah – I couldn’t wait to go."

Now, Liam Gallagher has shared a response to the comments on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, telling a fan who asked him about the interview: "F*** HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS."

The comment references the late Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious, who replaced Matlock in the band after his initial departure in 1977.

Vicious went on to become an icon in the punk scene before his death in 1979.

Reflecting on how he’s still hailed as a cultural icon, Matock told NME: "What can I do about it? It annoys me. It’s just that whole thing of people who died young. Marilyn Monroe, who made some great movies. James Dean: made three great movies. Jimi Hendrix: fantastic, if you like that kind of thing. And Sid played bass on one track."

Talking about what it was like to see him become a face of the band after he departed, Matlock said: "I didn’t care. I was really busy straight away doing my Rich Kids [his post-Pistols band] thing, and when that sort of happened but didn’t quite happen, I was on tour with Iggy Pop for a couple of years, making a record [1980’s Soldier], touring America and Europe."

