She will then travel to Glasgow's Hampden Park, Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Dublin's Aviva Stadium, before rounding off the tour at London's very own Wembley Stadium.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale ballot right now. If successful, fans will then be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Wednesday 27th November. Tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 29th November, also at 10am.

And that's not all – along with the news of the tour, Lana announced that her 10th studio album will be released on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

In a post on Instagram, Lana announced the name of the album (The Right Person Will Stay), and wrote: "Out may 21 / so grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others."

She also announced the name of the first single on the album will be titled Henry.

The album appears to have gone through several shifts in state. Earlier this year at Billboard's pre-Grammy event, Lana announced her new album would be coming out in September of 2024, and would be a country album titled Lasso.

She said: "If you can't already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We're going country. It's happening."

Lana Del Rey. Kristy Sparow/Getty Image

Lana later announced that Lasso would be delayed, telling NME: "The songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be."

She also added: "So where’s Lasso going? I really have no idea now!"

With Lana known for her often very lengthy, poetic song/album titles – take the likes of Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, hope is dangerous thing for me to have, but I have it and Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing, for example – fans have thus theorised that The Right Person Will Stay is simply a newer, improved version of Lasso – her first album to venture into the country genre.

Let's all just hope that The Right Person Will Stay will be the album that finally wins Lana her first Grammy award – after 11 nominations. (Yes, I am still mad about her not winning Album of the Year for Norman F***king Rockwell. No, I will not get over it.)

